Thomas Duryea co-founder Evan Duryea joins Cloudian as ANZ channel chief

Data management vendor Cloudian has appointed Thomas Duryea (now Logicalis Australia) co-founder Evan Duryea as its first channel director for Australia and New Zealand.

Duryea’s appointment is part of Cloudian’s expansion across the region, after securing some customer deals, partnership agreements and regional implementations of vendor partners like AWS, Veeam, VMware and WEKA.

Joining Duryea is Commvault’s Norman Joe as its new ANZ regional sales manager and NEXTGEN’s Anna Christensen as its new ANZ and ASEAN head of marketing.

“I’ve known the regional Cloudian team [for] a long time and have been following their success in driving Cloudian and its partner presence in the region,” Duryea said.

“Cloudian doesn’t just lead in its own right; it’s fast become an integral part of other major technology solutions through its alliance partnership network. That provides huge value to the channel as it fits into the bigger picture of what they’re looking to position and sell to customers.

“I’ve sat on the other side of the channel table for decades, and I’ve seen the good and bad of how vendors approach and work with the channel. Partner experience is too often missing from vendor channel managers’ CVs, and I’m looking forward to leveraging it for my role and expanding Cloudian’s channel presence and depth across the region.”

Duryea founded Thomas Duryea in 2000 with Andrew Thomas, managing its hybrid infrastructure and data centre solutions business as national practice manager. The company was acquired by global IT services giant Logicalis in 2015, and rebranded to Logicalis Australia in early 2021.

Cloudian ANZ regional director James Wright said of the appointments, “Cloudian is solving major challenges for businesses and government organisations across the region, including fast-accelerating data demand and an immediate need to recalibrate where and how data is stored.”

“The depth of IT and channel experience Evan, Anna, and Norman bring to the table will be a catalyst for Cloudian and its partners’ continued growth and success in the region as we work to meet customers’ evolving data management and protection needs. We’ll also continue our recruitment drive across the region over the next year.”

Before joining Cloudian, Auckland, New Zealand-based Joe was account executive at Commvault NZ from 2020. Prior to that, he worked at Dicker Data NZ and IBM in various sales roles.

Christensen was APAC head of channel marketing at NEXTGEN Group from 2021, and was ANZ head of marketing at Exclusive Networks from 2018 to 2021.