Thomas Duryea Logicalis to rebrand to Logicalis Australia

Managed services provider Thomas Duryea Logicalis has announced it will be rebranding to Logicalis Australia effective next month.

The company said the change aimed to make it easy for its global customers to do business with it, as well as scale the benefits of globally repeatable solutions like Logicalis Production-Ready Cloud.

UK-headquartered systems integrator Logicalis acquired Melbourne-headquartered Thomas Duryea Consulting in 2015 for up to $17 million at the time.

The combined entity adopted Logicalis’ visual identity and added the Logicalis suffix to its well-known brand in the Australian market.

Speaking on the rebrand, Logicalis Group chief operating officer and former TDL chief executive Michael Chanter said, “The role of the Australian business within Logicalis Group has grown significantly over the past few years, and TDL has evolved from a mid-sized system integrator to a world-class organisation responsible for the conception, delivery and enablement of transformational solutions to our customers worldwide.”

“Our strategic direction and brand now feel more aligned to our future with Logicalis Group than to our history with Thomas Duryea.”

Logicalis chief executive Robert Bailkoski said, “Since its acquisition by Logicalis Group, the Australian business has led the way for many Logicalis group initiatives, including the creation of the Cloud Centre of Excellence to support the rollout and adoption of (Azure) cloud to Logicalis customers worldwide.”

“As we significantly invest in our global capabilities and brand, we’re proud to have Logicalis Australia with us on this journey.”