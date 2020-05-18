ThousandEyes expands Aussie presence with three new hires

Internet and cloud intelligence vendor Thousand eyes has added three new names to its senior management in Australia tro bolster its market presence according to a company statement.

The appointments cover one technical and two sales roles.



Mike Hicks has been appointed principal solutions analyst. Based in Perth, Hicks was previously at Ikara Group where he was responsible for leading research for new products, product enhancements and product design.



He also previously worked in application performance management consulting director roles at several companies including Compuware, Dynatrace, OPNET Technologies, ISA Technologies and Alphawest.



On the sales side, Christian Anders was named regional sales manager based in Melbourne with responsibility for driving momentum in regional data centres and medium to large enterprises.



Anders joins from Splunk where he was a major account manager at Splunk. Prior to this, he was at Pivotal, GreenPlum, QlikView, SAS and Computer Associates.



James Barker also joins ThousandEyes as regional sales manager based in Sydney. Barker is a UK import with experience in account executive positions for Verizon Media, CDNetworks and Dynatrace.



The vendor's local boss Will Barrera said the three brought “exceptional business development and account management skills to ThousandEyes”.



“We look forward to the positive impact which their astute understanding, skills and knowledge will have on customer outcomes and our expansion in the region as a whole.” he added.