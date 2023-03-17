ThreatDefence unveils SecOps AI model to partners

CRN 2021 Impact Awards finalist and Sydney-based cybersecurity provider ThreatDefence has made its new security operations centre (SOC) analyst AI model available to all of its MSP partners.

Founded in 2014, ThreatDefence aim to enable businesses to have complete access to their security data, make security detection and response affordable for everyone and reduce the implementation of security operations capability from months to minutes."

Dubbed Avesa, the new AI model has been designed to help SOC analysts to quickly investigate anomalies picked up by security tools. It also provides insights and step-by-step guidance for handling alerts, incidents and investigations.

ThreatDefence said Avesa was designed to reduce the time that analysts spend on cyber security investigations.

Equipped with the knowledge of hundreds of cyber attacks obervsed from ThreatDefence's team on the field, Avesa can assist analysts by communicating in natural language and guiding them through investigations and reviews. 

The AI also continues to learn from analyst actions and real-world data that ThreatDefence sees across its deployments.

Avesa can also close alerts automatically which allows analysts to be more efficient with their time.

ThreatDefence intends for Avesa to become a fully functioning SOC team member, taking over the majority of Level 1 analyst actions, and also assisting Level 2 and Level 3 analysts.

The AI model will be available to all MSP partners as part of ThreatDefence's SecOps platform.

"It has always been our vision that human analysts and AI should work hand in hand together, when AI can be responsible for many day-to-day tasks such as running ongoing investigations, review of alerts and detection of anomalies," ThreatDefence said.

ThreatDefence said it has been working with TAFE NSW and Macquarie University to provide practical cyber security training to students.

Its SecOps platform is being used to create a virtual SOC environment, so that students can learn the roles of security analysts and utilise real-world data and cyber security attacks

