Three-year-old partner Solution Tech buys thirty-year-old partner Modern Computer System

Perth-based MSP Solution Tech has acquired 30-year-old IT company Modern Computer Systems, bringing with it a 1500-strong customer base.

Founded in 1989, Modern Computer Systems is based on Balcatta, WA, and focuses on IT support, server solutions, email hosting and other traditional software and hardware.

The company served over 1500 customers , mostly SMEs, though not all of those are active. It employs three staff, all of whom will be retained.

Solution Tech’s technical director Roy Borekar told CRN that he saw an opportunity to rapidly expand into the SME market by acquiring Modern Computer Systems.

Modern Computer does not offer a cloud play practice beyond Office365 licenses, which presented another opportunity for Solution Tech to offer its own cloud and security services.

The acquisition comes off the back of Solution Tech’s Canberra 2019 expansion into Canberra, to target government business. The company now operates with two branches that focus on two market segments: WA specialising in SME and Canberra specialising in government. Solution Tech also recently signed on as a reseller for enterprise security vendor CyberArk.

Solution Tech was founded in 2016, specialising in cloud, infrastructure, security and support services.