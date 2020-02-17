Three-year-old partner Solution Tech buys thirty-year-old partner Modern Computer System

By on
Three-year-old partner Solution Tech buys thirty-year-old partner Modern Computer System

Perth-based MSP Solution Tech has acquired 30-year-old IT company Modern Computer Systems, bringing with it a 1500-strong customer base.

Founded in 1989, Modern Computer Systems is based on Balcatta, WA, and focuses on IT support, server solutions, email hosting and other traditional software and hardware.

The company served over 1500 customers , mostly SMEs, though not all of those are active. It employs three staff, all of whom will be retained.

Solution Tech’s technical director Roy Borekar told CRN that he saw an opportunity to rapidly expand into the SME market by acquiring Modern Computer Systems.

Modern Computer does not offer a cloud play practice beyond Office365 licenses, which presented another opportunity for Solution Tech to offer its own cloud and security services.

The acquisition comes off the back of Solution Tech’s Canberra 2019 expansion into Canberra, to target government business. The company now operates with two branches that focus on two market segments: WA specialising in SME and Canberra specialising in government. Solution Tech also recently signed on as a reseller for enterprise security vendor CyberArk.

Solution Tech was founded in 2016, specialising in cloud, infrastructure, security and support services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition canberra modern computer system perth security solution tech strategy wa

Most Read Articles

Cisco Live cancelled due to Coronavirus

Cisco Live cancelled due to Coronavirus
Coronavirus claims Salesforce&#8217;s Sydney show

Coronavirus claims Salesforce’s Sydney show
Telstra launches three new managed services for SMBs

Telstra launches three new managed services for SMBs
Telstra's lucrative Enterprise business falls flat

Telstra's lucrative Enterprise business falls flat
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?