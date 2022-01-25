ThycoticCentrify names new local channel chief

Security company ThycoticCentrify has brought on a new local and regional leadership as it looks to expand its reach in the privileged access management space.

The newly formed company has named former Quest Software executive Paul Barge to be its new ANZ channel chief.

“ThycoticCentrify has market-leading products and solutions that play into the most critical area of an organisation's cyber security strategy - privileged access management,” Barge told CRN.

He added that the company’s sales model was 100 percent channel, which he said was essential in building a channel business.

“Throughout the interview process, I very quickly got a sense of a team that I wanted to be part of. We have a great set of existing partners and I want to continue to help them build a hugely successful practice around our solutions.”

In terms of partner engagement, Barge said he was looking for any new partners ”that want to offer their customers the most comprehensive end-to-end PAM solution in the marketplace and are serious about working proactively with us to drive mutual commercial success”.

Barge added that he would also work closely with the company’s local distributor emt Distribution, acquired by Melbourne based rhipe in April 2021.

Thycotic and Centrify merged in March last year after a move by private equity firm TPG Capital brought together the privileged access management specialists. That deal followed the purchase of Centrify from Thoma Bravo for an undisclosed amount in January 2021. TPG subsequently purchased Centrify from Insight Partners for US$1.4 billion.

The company has also hired three new sales executives and two new sales engineers in December 2021. Barge joined in early January and Martin Mooney came on as an enterprise account executive in New Zealand.

Barge will report to ThycoticCentrify’s regional channel chief Kris Hansen, who joined Thycotic in July 2020.

“Expanding our team and our investment in the security channel means doubling down on working with the top security partners that provide PAM solutions to their customers,” Hansen told CRN.

“Paul’s channel management experience with some of the largest IT companies in ANZ over the past decade made him an obvious choice.”

ThycoticCentrify has also named a new regional head for the company, appointing

Wahab Yusoff as vice president APAC.

Yusoff previously worked in senior sales roles at Intel Security, Palo Alto Networks and Forescout.



“There is huge potential for growth in APAC and we’re dedicated to providing solutions that are simple to use, easy to manage, and allow people to do their job securely,” he said in a company statement.



“I’m excited about the trajectory we are on in APAC and delighted to be leading a hugely talented and growing team as we continue to focus on delivering the very best service and support to our APAC partners and customers."