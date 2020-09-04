TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers

By on
TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers

TikTok launched a marketing program on Thursday to attract more advertisers with tools to measure the success of ad campaigns that run on its popular short video app.

The program will allow brands and marketers to run ad campaigns on its app, that at present has about 20 certified partners including digital marketing platform MakeMeReach and data analytics company Kantar, TikTok said in a blog.

TikTok's advertising business is still nascent, but the company owned by China's ByteDance has become a popular place for brands that aim to reach the app's young audience, who flock to it for lip-syncing, dancing and comedy sketch videos.

ByteDance has been ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump to divest TikTok's operations in the country amid security concerns over the personal data it handles.

Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among the suitors for the assets. However, China's new rules around tech exports mean the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations could need Beijing's approval.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
advertisers apps china cloud makemereach marketing sales tiktok us

Most Read Articles

10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about

10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about
Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings
Rebrand fails to save former ARQ Group from $18m loss

Rebrand fails to save former ARQ Group from $18m loss
Canon Australia to shutter direct-to-customer marketplace

Canon Australia to shutter direct-to-customer marketplace
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?