TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers

TikTok launched a marketing program on Thursday to attract more advertisers with tools to measure the success of ad campaigns that run on its popular short video app.

The program will allow brands and marketers to run ad campaigns on its app, that at present has about 20 certified partners including digital marketing platform MakeMeReach and data analytics company Kantar, TikTok said in a blog.

TikTok's advertising business is still nascent, but the company owned by China's ByteDance has become a popular place for brands that aim to reach the app's young audience, who flock to it for lip-syncing, dancing and comedy sketch videos.

ByteDance has been ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump to divest TikTok's operations in the country amid security concerns over the personal data it handles.

Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among the suitors for the assets. However, China's new rules around tech exports mean the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations could need Beijing's approval.