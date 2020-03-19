TIO to telcos: we're still watching

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) has moved to assure the public that it will continue dealing with unresolved phone and internet complaints from consumers and small businesses.

Ombudsman Judi Jones said that starting today, the agency’s employees are transitioning to working from home in response to the Coronavirus outbreak to minimise the spread of infection.

“First and foremost, our priority is protecting the health and wellbeing of our people. Ensuring the safety of our people also means we will be able to continue our important dispute resolution work,” Jones said.

“While we are adjusting to our new work environment and ensuring our systems are working, we ask consumers to lodge their complaint, or update an existing complaint, via our online form. If you do not have access to the internet to lodge your complaint online you can call us.”

However, Jones conceded that the TIO is anticipating longer than usual wait times to respond to complaints. “Please know we are doing our best to get back to consumers and help with unresolved phone and internet complaints,” she said.

“We recognise and acknowledge that remaining connected through phone and internet services at this time is more critical than ever,” Jones added.

“We are in regular contact with our members to understand their pandemic related customer service challenges, and working with them to understand how best to ensure consumers remain connected."