TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis

TMLabs is adding LexisNexis Integration into its ServiceNow offering. It’s available now as a free download from the ServiceNow Store. The solution has been designed for use with ServiceNow GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) and provides secure, seamless LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance content management.

The ServiceNow product portfolio enables resilient business by embedding risk management and compliance (plus, a familiar user experience) into daily workflows that help organisations improve operations. Within the portfolio, the Policy and Compliance application provides a centralised process for creating and managing policies, standards and internal control procedures, that are cross-mapped to external regulations and best practices. One of the best known external content providers is LexisNexis. However, its Regulatory Compliance product lacks out-of-the-box (OOTB) integration with ServiceNow, meaning organisations face some key challenges:

Customers licensed with both LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance and ServiceNow GRC may not realise maximum ROI unless both products are integrated.

Until now, the integration required a custom solution each time which has proved costly and difficult to implement and maintain.

Non-standard integration solutions can lead to varying degrees of success.

Bespoke integration solutions might not utilise the OOTB ServiceNow application architecture, thereby reducing effectiveness in the long run.

TMLabs’ new integration with LexisNexis directly connects ServiceNow GRC to LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance content management to avoid these issues and help keep customers up to date with the latest content.

The solution has been architected in a modular fashion and can be tailored to any industry and customer context by utilising ServiceNow’s Now Platform app engine. TMLabs can assist with the implementation of the LexisNexis Integration application with any customer globally.

The key benefits of the native integration include:

Simplicity – Purpose built integration to import the latest LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance content anytime with a single click.

OOTB GRC – Exploits capabilities of ServiceNow GRC suite and allows customers to manage GRC-related content in one place – no customisation or additional configuration is required.

Powerful Features – Capture LexisNexis Tools and tie these to Control Objectives in ServiceNow to help Compliance Managers work on their Control Compliance. Powerful reports and dashboards focus on LexisNexis Compliance documents.

Low Maintenance – Easy to install by platform administrators and low maintenance overhead.

Security – The solution keeps the LexisNexis client key in an encrypted field and it does not store tokens which are used to communicate with LexisNexis.​

Myfanwy Wallwork, Executive Director Emerging Markets and Corporate at LexisNexis said, “LexisNexis is thrilled to partner with TMLabs on this application. We are excited to see this new functionality now live, which allows ServiceNow users to access LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance metadata at the click of a button.”

For more information about TMLabs’ ServiceNow solutions contact Business Development Director, Roneel Datt.