TMLabs Releases World First, Third-Party, Access Application for ServiceNow

Organisations are increasingly looking to transform the level of service and interaction with their customers and citizens. More and more are utilising ServiceNow to manage, not only work flowing through the ‘middle office’ and ‘back office’ but also the most important layer - the ‘front office’ or 'engagement layer.' ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) product is designed to transform the customer experience for B2C and B2B interactions and, like many online services, offers familiar registration and authentication improvement opportunities such as:

Remembering passwords for different ServiceNow-based websites.

Filling in registration forms.

Waiting on internal access approvals as a B2B customer.

TMLabs is taking the power of the ServiceNow platform even further by introducing the ground-breaking, Third Party Access application for ServiceNow. It's available now as a no-cost download from the ServiceNow Store.

It's a tailor-made solution for use with ServiceNow CSM that provides a secure and seamless authentication experience. By utilising trusted identity providers, such as G Suite and Microsoft 365 (for B2B contexts) and adding Facebook (for B2C contexts), TMLabs empowers organisations to:

Streamline registration, identification, and authorisation processes.

Increase account creation rates and customer engagement.

Reduce friction during high-value transactions.

Improve UX for customers/citizens: by not having to remember yet another login and reducing the number of steps required to access services, a new level of user experience is created by bringing ServiceNow CSM in line with many similar offerings.

Tobias Schwartz, TMLabs co-founder and Principal Architect, had this to say about this latest innovation: “TMLabs develop targeted accelerators for certain industries and domains including Customer Service Management. Organisations running ServiceNow CSM need to drive adoption of their external users (consumers or customers). Third Party Access removes the friction of external user authentication and login without compromising security. Therefore improving the user experience and ultimately contributing to overall customer satisfaction.”

The solution has been architected in a modular fashion and can be tailored to any industry and customer context by utilising ServiceNow's Now Platform Flows and Notification engine. TMLabs is able to assist with the implementation of Third Party Access with any customer, globally.

TMLabs is an independent cloud software consultancy, located in Sydney Australia, that focuses on ServiceNow advisory and implementations. The company was founded in 2018 by former ServiceNow employees, Tobias Schwartz and Michael Starkey. The founders strive to continue growing and mentoring a team of ServiceNow experts in the ANZ market that are primed to excel and provide high quality outcomes in the most demanding of customer environments.

For further information and enquiries about assistance and implementation, please contact TMLabs’ Business Development Director Roneel Datt on +61 410 453 370, or email roneel.datt@tmlabs.com.au.