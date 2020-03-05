Top Telstra partner Secure Agility expands into Melbourne

Sydney managed services provider Secure Agility has expanded into Victoria with a new office in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD.

Located on Bourke Steet, the Victorian branch will be led by new hire Nicholas Johnson as managing director of Secure Agility Victoria. Johnson brings 20 years of channel experience to the roll, including his most recent gig as chief operating officer of M2K Technology Solutions. M2K was acquired by fellow MSP Ericom in January.

“My focus is always on action and outcome, understanding the aspirations of our clients and enabling them via technology,” said Johnson. “Secure Agility is known for combining strength in technology with consultation. We can now offer a local presence here in Melbourne.”

He’ll be joined by another new hire and former M2K figure, Kishanti Kunalen as general manager of sales. Kunalen brings more than 10 years’ experience working with systems integrators and MSPs, and was previously M2K’s head of sales & client relations before the acquisition. She also worked for Byte Information Technology as a business development manager, as did Johnson.

Secure Agility CEO David Abouhaidar said the Melbourne office would allow Victorian customer access to the company’s partnership with Telstra, as well as being one of only three Australian Cisco partners recognised to sell SD-WAN services.

“It also provides them with access to ‘OurDC4 ’, Secure Agility’s new secure, enterprise and government-grade cloud platform that was released in 2019,” said Abouhaidar. “This platform now hosts several customers including SES and REMONDIS across three geographically diverse, Tier 3 data centres.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our office footprint into the Victorian marketplace as we’ve a great portfolio of customers already in Melbourne and we are excited about the opportunity to work with them more closely.”

Last year, Secure Agility was named as one of Telstra’s top partners, winning the awards for Enterprise Data & IP Partner of the Year. The company was also named Telstra Partner of the Year in 2018.