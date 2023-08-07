Torrens University, CIMIC Group's IDD Tech forge innovation partnership

IDD Tech, the software development arm of Australian construction company CIMIC Group, has forged an innovation partnership with Torrens University Australia in Adelaide.

The partnership aims to drive applied research and software development to advance innovation, sustainability and productivity in infrastructure delivery and services.

It also looks to create opportunities for academics and industry specialists to share knowledge and collaborate on applied research projects.

IDD Tech develops Integrated Digital Delivery software solutions, marketed to customers in the infrastructure, resources and services sectors.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CIMIC Group.

“Our partnership fosters the exchange of ideas and skills, and supports innovations through their research and development phases into implementation,” CIMIC Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said.

“Our shared priorities include developing our people, and using data and technologies to design, build and operate better."

"We are focused on digital solutions that safely improve productivity and achieve better ESG outcomes for our communities.”

“The partnership framework enriches research and development, bringing academic insights and industry know-how together." Torrens University vice chancellor Alwyn Louw said.

Knowledge sharing, mentoring and collaboration enable initiatives to accurately target the infrastructure sector’s current and future requirements.”

“With access to major projects for testing and trials, we can fast track practical solutions for advancing sustainability," Louw added.