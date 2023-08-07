Torrens University, CIMIC Group's IDD Tech forge innovation partnership

By on
Torrens University, CIMIC Group's IDD Tech forge innovation partnership

IDD Tech, the software development arm of Australian construction company CIMIC Group, has forged an innovation partnership with Torrens University Australia in Adelaide.

The partnership aims to drive applied research and software development to advance innovation, sustainability and productivity in infrastructure delivery and services.

It also looks to create opportunities for academics and industry specialists to share knowledge and collaborate on applied research projects.

IDD Tech develops Integrated Digital Delivery software solutions, marketed to customers in the infrastructure, resources and services sectors.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CIMIC Group.

“Our partnership fosters the exchange of ideas and skills, and supports innovations through their research and development phases into implementation,” CIMIC Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said.

“Our shared priorities include developing our people, and using data and technologies to design, build and operate better."

"We are focused on digital solutions that safely improve productivity and achieve better ESG outcomes for our communities.”

“The partnership framework enriches research and development, bringing academic insights and industry know-how together." Torrens University vice chancellor Alwyn Louw said.

Knowledge sharing, mentoring and collaboration enable initiatives to accurately target the infrastructure sector’s current and future requirements.”

“With access to major projects for testing and trials, we can fast track practical solutions for advancing sustainability," Louw added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cimic group idd tech software torrens university australia

Partner Content

Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Aussie IT channel stalwarts launch new MSP AltTab

Aussie IT channel stalwarts launch new MSP AltTab
Critical Azure vulnerability another Microsoft security debacle: Tenable

Critical Azure vulnerability another Microsoft security debacle: Tenable
Profit surge for Dicker Data on strong demand in H1 FY23

Profit surge for Dicker Data on strong demand in H1 FY23
Superloop offers $243m to acquire Symbio

Superloop offers $243m to acquire Symbio

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?