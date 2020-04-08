Toyota acquires Aussie ERP developer Revolution

By on
Toyota Australia has acquired Sydney-based software developer Revolution Software Services for an undisclosed sum.

Revolution’s flagship product is its TUNE dealer management system (DMS), a software platform that manages functions such as accounting, sales, service, parts and CRM.

Toyota Australia has been a customer with Revolution since 2008, with its TUNE platform deployed in several Toyota and Lexus dealerships across Australia.

The acquisition is also part of Toyota’s plan to transition into a mobility company, which the automaker revealed in 2019.

Revolution chief executive and co-founder Anthony Nadalini said the business would expand further as more Toyota and Lexus dealers start to adopt TUNE.

"As a standalone company within the Toyota group, Revolution now has the certainty and security that will enhance its ability to provide cutting-edge services and support for existing as well as new customers outside of Toyota," Nadalini said.

Toyota Australia vice president for regional and guest operations Mike Rausa said the company expects that by 2023, some 200 Toyota and Lexus dealerships across Australia will be using TUNE.

"This acquisition gives us the ability to work closely with our dealers to integrate best-practice technologies and know-how in a challenging mobility environment," Mr Rausa said.

"Having a single DMS will provide a complete process and system solution designed to deliver industry-leading customer care through the country's preeminent retail network.”

