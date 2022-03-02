Toyota supplier cyberattack shows smaller supplier vulnerabilities

By on
Toyota supplier cyberattack shows smaller supplier vulnerabilities

The cyberattack on a Toyota supplier that brought the automaker's domestic production to a halt shows how more vulnerable small firms can pose a big threat that Japan needs to do more to address, cybersecurity specialists said.

No information was available about who was behind the attack at supplier Kojima Industries Corp nor the motive, but it came just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. It was unclear if the attack was related.

The cyberattack on Kojima exposed the fragility of smaller companies that may have less sophisticated technical systems, said Takamichi Saito, a professor and Director of the Cybersecurity Laboratory at Tokyo's Meiji University.

"The big companies are pretty advanced with their measures, but a lot of their sub-companies and sub-sub companies aren't. Put that together with Japan's shift to manufacturing, and there just aren't enough technical people to keep up - and within companies, the IT sections don't have clout."

Cybersecurity has emerged as a key area of concern in Japan, where government critics say responses to hacking threats have been hampered by a fractured approach.

At smaller companies in particular, computer systems have been often adopted piecemeal by individual firms, and have taken longer to replace.

"Basically you can't get at any of the larger companies directly, so you aim for one of the suppliers at their edges, and attacks have been increasing lately," said Yoshihito Takata, a manager at cybersecurity provider BroadBand Security Inc.

"These sorts of attacks don't just take place from 9 to 5 on weekdays, it's 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, from all around the world. So there's limits to what one company alone can do."

Toyota declined to comment on whether it had detected early signs of a potential cyberattack.

Smaller companies need to have a better grasp of what is needed for security, and that's where Japan most lags behind its overseas peers, said Toshio Nawa, senior analyst at the Cyber Defense Institute, a private cybersecurity firm.

"The larger companies and outside observers need to go in and give pinpoint advice on where they're vulnerable," he said.

Both guidance and financial support are needed from the central government, Nawa and others said. Some regions already provide this, but it needs to be more comprehensive.

"What Japan's furthest behind in is this situational awareness, due to a lot of thinking still left over from the past, companies sticking to what worked well before," Nawa said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyberattack security toyota

Partner Content

Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche
Dell dumps Tech Data as Aussie distributor

Dell dumps Tech Data as Aussie distributor
TechnologyOne founder Adrian Di Marco to depart

TechnologyOne founder Adrian Di Marco to depart
Kyndryl signs AWS deal but Microsoft still top priority

Kyndryl signs AWS deal but Microsoft still top priority

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?