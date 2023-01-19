TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link has appointed Sydney-headquartered Bluechip Infotech as its newest distributor to grow sales of networking solutions to Australia’s mid-market channel partners.

The deal will provide Bluechip’s partners access to TP-Link’s entire enterprise portfolio with a focus on its Omada range of software defined networking products, Pharos wireless broadband devices and the VIGI range of surveillance products.

The vendor has a stronghold over consumer networking and ISP device businesses but intends to expand further to smaller IT services providers and resellers, TP-Link said.

TP-Link’s other Australian distributors include Synnex, Dicker Data and Leader Computers.

Bluechip Infotech managing director Johnson Hsiung said that adding TP-Link to the distie’s networking portfolio would “offer a wide range of smart business cloud networking solutions” to its channel partners.

“This will open up opportunities to our SMB channel partners in almost every vertical,” Hsiung said.

TP-Link ANZ country manager Neville Wang added that Bluechip would leverage the vendor’s recently revised partner program.

“The TP-Link partner program has three tiers: Registered, Silver, and Gold. All tiers offer significant benefits, including direct incentives, deal registration, exclusive members-only promotions, and instant access to a robust set of sales tools,” Wang said.

“Leveraging the TP-Link partner program allows us to remove the complexity of a sale while staying close to our partners throughout the entire sales process,” Wang continued.

TP-Link director of the ANZ business channel Anna Gao said that the vendor had recently made a number of investments to its B2B business team to support the expanded partner program.

“The business team includes solution managers and partner managers.

We also have a local technical team; they are on hand to support our B2B business distributors and partners in the ecosystem,” Gao said.

In August last year, Bluechip acquired Sydney-headquartered MIA Distribution to expand to Australia’s growing unified communications market. MIA’s specialist division for helping resellers become UC service providers then rebranded to Channel UC in October.

The division supports resellers expand into UC through providing resources and professional services, including UC-as-a-service platforms, carrier interconnect for SIP trunking, opex models for hardware procurement, and access to a white labelled billing platform to manage end-user billing.

In March 2021, Bluechip also acquired Australian distributor DNA Connect to take advantage of the latter company's experience with enterprise customers.

Across the Tasman, Bluechip expanded into New Zealand by investing a 60 percent stake in Auckland-based distie Soft Solutions in December 2021.