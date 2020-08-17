TPG exec Dan Lloyd named chair of Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association board

The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) has reorganised its board following the departure of chair Jane van Beelen.

The AMTA is the peak industry body representing Australia's telcos, whose members include mobile Carriage Service Providers (CSPs), handset manufacturers, retail outlets, network equipment suppliers and other suppliers.

Replacing van Beelen, who was compliance and regulatory affairs executive at Telstra, is TPG Telecom’s Dan Lloyd, the telco’s chief strategy officer and corporate affairs director.

AMTA chief executive Chris Althaus said, “Dan brings 20 years of telco experience including the last 6 years on the executive team at Vodafone (now TPG Telecom).”

“This experience will be invaluable for AMTA as we work together to address the key challenges surrounding the evolution of a 4G/5G ecosystem and the increasingly critical role of mobile connectivity – particularly given the unprecedented implications of COVID-19.”

Also joining the board are Telstra network and technology regulation principal Brian Miller and Axicom chief executive Michael Riches.

Speaking on van Beelen’s departure, chair-elect Dan Lloyd said, “Jane’s enormous contribution has spanned well over two decades and has always reflected the key attributes we all aspire to – leadership, respect and the highest quality inputs on a vast array of regulatory and policy issues that crossed her path at both Telstra and AMTA.”

“We all offer our sincere thanks to Jane for her exceptional contribution and wish her the very best for the future.”