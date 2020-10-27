TPG flags 5G fixed wireless offering

By on
TPG flags 5G fixed wireless offering
Iñaki Berroeta (TPG Telecom)

TPG is set to launch a new set of 5G fixed wireless products in the first half of 2021.

The company’s boss Iñaki Berroeta made the announcement during an address to the CommsDay Summit this week.

“For some time now we have been selling 4G fixed wireless services under the Vodafone brand,” Berroeta said.

“This has been offered in areas where we have excess 4G capacity, and we have connected thousands of customers on this product.”

The new products, slated for release in early 2021, “will take our fixed wireless offering to a new level and provide customers with further choice,” he said.

Both TPG’s major rivals in the mobile space Telstra and Optus have unveiled similar service offerings.

Berroeta added that while 5G fixed wireless services were often characterised “as simply a bypass of the NBN, … that assumes that every consumer wants the same telecommunications solutions - they don’t.”

“Customers have different speed, usage and budget requirements,” he added.

The TPG boss said that a “successful NBN” was still in Australia’s best interests.

“As the second largest NBN retailer, the delivery of NBN services is - and will continue to be - a critical part of our business,” he said.

“This is particularly important in the current environment where customers are relying more than ever on their NBN service.”

Berroeta welcomed recent announcements by NBN Co to upgrade the network to bring more premises up to full fibre connections, instead of fibre-to-the-node.

However, he also joined other major telcos in arguing for more fundamental changes to NBN Co’s pricing model in order “to unleash the full potential of the NBN for households.”

NBN Co will resurrect excess bandwidth charges - called connectivity virtual circuit or CVC - at the end of this year, but Berroeta said they should be scrapped.

“The CVC charge is like driving a lap at Bathurst stuck in second gear,” he said.

“Its removal and replacement with a flat-rate wholesale charge for NBN speed tiers will result in a significant increase in speeds for NBN customers, as well as ensuring NBN services are more affordable.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
4g 5g broadband fixed wireless nbn nbn co optus telco telstra tpg

Partner Content

COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Fuji Xerox sued by ACCC over alleged unfair contracts

Fuji Xerox sued by ACCC over alleged unfair contracts
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
QCN Fibre to bolster Queensland's NBN backhaul coverage

QCN Fibre to bolster Queensland's NBN backhaul coverage
Zoom, BlackBerry partner for secure video conferencing

Zoom, BlackBerry partner for secure video conferencing
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?