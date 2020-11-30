TPG hires former TasmaNet chief to lead enterprise and government division

TPG hires former TasmaNet chief to lead enterprise and government division

TPG Telecom has hired former TasmaNet chief executive Elizabeth Aris to lead its enterprise and government business.

In her new role, Aris is tasked to grow the telco’s enterprise and government customer segment.

“Elizabeth has an impressive track record of driving growth and innovation throughout her career, and I am delighted to welcome her to the team,” TPG chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said.

“As a full-service telecommunications company following the recent merger, we have a huge opportunity to drive growth market share of business and government customers.

“Since implementation in mid-July, we have been bringing the two businesses together, and this appointment is another key part of strengthening the leadership team.”

Aris most recently worked as the CEO of Tasmanian telco TasmaNet from April 2019 to July 2020. Prior to that, she ran US-based digital SaaS platform Mosh until 2018 and held executive roles at Alcatel-Lucent, Telstra, Microsoft and Westpac.

“[Aris] has worked in a variety of senior strategy and marketing roles in Australia, the US and APAC, including in telecommunications, and these are complemented by her success in entrepreneurial ventures,” Berroeta said.

“Elizabeth is highly-driven, strategic and technically-minded, and she brings an innovation mindset to the role.”

“I look forward to Elizabeth’s leadership of the team which will take our enterprise strategy to the next level.”

