TPG, iiNet customers hit by brief nationwide outage

TPG and iiNet has experienced a brief outage affecting internet and voice services.

In an advisory published on iiNet’s status page, the telco revealed the “unplanned” outage was caused by DNS issues and that engineers are “investigating a suspected outage in the network.”

The services affected include NBN, ADSL, Off-Net ADSL and fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) connections. TPG customers were also reporting issues accessing the TPG website and the TPG MyAccount page, as well as their home phone.

Hi Everyone. We are currently investigating a fault impacting iiNet customers in multiple locations. Impacted customers will be unable to access websites and other services. We appreciate your patience while we resolve this issue. - The iiNet Team. — iiNet (@iiNet) January 29, 2020

Customers were advised to use a public DNS services such as like 1.0.0.1 as a workaround to the issue, replacing TPG/iiNet’s default 1.1.1.1 DNS.

“Engineers are continuing their investigation into the issues. As a workaround, using an alternate publicly available DNS may assist in restoring connectivity to the internet and VOIP for customers,” the status page read.

The outage issues started appearing at 12:00 PM AEST, but was eventually resolved at 2:15 PM.

“Engineers have identified the issue, and have restored services. TPG apologises for any inconvenience,” TPG’s status page read.