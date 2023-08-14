TPG launches Ericsson-based network analytics offering

TPG Telecom has signed an agreement with Ericsson to offer analytics tools to customers, aimed to help pinpoint and improve mobile network performance.

The solution offered is based on Ericsson’s Expert Analytics and EXFO Adaptive Service Assurance to give TPG’s Technology, Network and Care teams an in-depth, end-to-end understanding of a subscriber’s experience at an individual level.

TPG said the solution would also provide the company insights from its 4G and 5G mobile, Fixed Wireless Access and IoT subscribers through data collection with embedded intelligence, with the aim of predicting, prioritising and resolving performance issues as they arise in real-time.

The telco said it is the first in Australia and one of the first communication service providers (CSP) globally to deploy Ericsson Expert Analytics in a commercial network using cloud-native technologies.

“TPG Telecom is committed to investing in cutting edge technology designed to provide superior network experience to every single one of our customers," TPG Telecom general manager for cloud/infrastructure NW services Chris Tsigros said.

"The analytics and troubleshooting solution we’re implementing with Ericsson will help ensure we deliver a great experience for our customers,” Tsigros said.

“This new technology will change the way in which the TPG Telecom customer care team interacts with our customers, leading to greater effectiveness and increased customer satisfaction."

"It’s just another way we’re putting our customers first,” he added.

The solution will be rolled out in phases of further enhancements, and will provide TPG the ability to automatically detect issues from captured network and subscriber insights.

“Embarking on this multi-year deployment of advanced analytics and troubleshooting capabilities with TPG Telecom further demonstrates our commitment to bringing the best mobile telecommunications experience to all Australians," Ericsson ANZ head Emilio Romeo said.

“It is the latest in a long history of working side by side with TPG Telecom to bring groundbreaking technology to Australia and a new level of service experience to the Australian people."

"With the Ericsson Expert Analytics solution implementation, and the real-time access to the data from the dual-mode 5G Core thanks to its built-in software probes, TPG Telecom can gain greater network visibility at a lower cost, passing on the benefits to its customers as they enjoy its services across the country," Romeo added.