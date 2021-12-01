TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering

TPG Telecom has launched a new SD-WAN solution based on technology from networking vendor Fortinet.

The 5G-ready Secure SD-WAN solution is based on Fortinet’s Security Fabric platform and the telco said it will solve important network security challenges faced by business customers, offering end-to-end network visibility and service reliability.

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) has revolutionised the network experience for businesses. It is optimised for a cloud-first world and is an ideal solution to provide businesses greater flexibility, improve productivity and increase network reliability and performance.

The combined offering includes controls to protect the environment, staff, customers and data through SD-WAN, security, Wi-Fi, self-service and reporting as part of the service.

“TPG Telecom was looking for a solution that would let it scale at pace. This ethos is ingrained in Fortinet’s DNA. Fortinet’s secure SD-WAN solution combined with TPG Telecom’s automated next-generation network means customers can capitalise on the strengths of both organisations,” Fortinet ANZ boss Jon McGettigan said.

“By solving customer challenges quickly and effectively, Fortinet and TPG Telecom can help Australian organisations dive into the future of business-enabling technology that will rely on 5G networks.”

TPG’s head of enterprise and government Jonathan Rutherford said, “TPG Telecom is excited to partner with Fortinet to deliver our SD-WAN solution. Businesses are increasingly working in a fast-changing environment that requires agility and the ability to adapt, with many looking to scale their digital transformation as they embrace hybrid working environments post-COVID. We recognise our customers don't just need the flexibility and cost savings that SD-WAN delivers but also the assurance that it is an incredibly secure way of working.”

TPG said the combination of SD-WAN and its automated, reliable network would deliver flexibility, cost savings, improved business services and stronger network security.

The company’s said the solution provides benefits including network security, visibility and co-management capabilities.

TPG has been a Fortinet customer for more than 12 years, using the vendor’s solutions in its core network.