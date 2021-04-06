TPG, Optus, Nokia team up for NSW emergency comms trial

The New South Wales Government has tapped TPG Telecom, Optus and Nokia to run a multi-operator Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) network Proof of Concept (PoC) trial.

The trial program, which was signed by the NSW Govt on behalf of Australia as a whole, will provide a mobile broadband platform for emergency service organisations aimed at improving access to information, providing real-time, automated situational awareness and enabling emerging technologies to be integrated into operational practices.

The mobile broadband platform aims to replace dedicated land and mobile radio networks for emergency service organisations with the “21st century communications”.

The trail aims to eventually shape the final design of the nationwide PSMB capability for emergencies.

“The trial will allow for the exhaustive testing of the multi-operator service delivery model to ensure it can provide the critical communications support needed for frontline staff during emergencies and natural disasters,” TPG Telecom chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said.

“Last year’s bushfires and the recent floods in New South Wales and South East Queensland demonstrate the importance of emergency services personnel having access to real-time information to enable them to make critical decisions in dangerous, fast-moving situations.

“We look forward to the successful delivery of the Public Safety Mobile Broadband trial.”

Nokia head of Oceania Anna Willis said: “Nokia is proud of our innovation and expertise in delivering high quality, secure public safety solutions for emergency services.”

“Communications across services are essential to enabling fast, reliable cooperation between our emergency personnel in times of crisis. This trial enables us to bring the best of our world-leading critical network solutions to Australia.”

