TPG partners with Nokia for 5G mmWave at Sydney Cricket Ground

TPG Telecom has partnered with network equipment supplier Nokia to deploy a high-speed 5G network to Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) via Vodafone.

In partnership with Nokia, TPG saw download speeds of close to two gigabits per second to a Google Pixel device over Vodafone's mobile network’s through 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) technology while in a fully packed SCG.

TPG Telecom said that, by using Nokia’s carrier aggregation solution, a download stream of 2Gbps can simultaneously stream more than 400 high-definition videos or download a full 4K movie in less than two minutes.

“5G mmWave opens up a world of digital possibilities for consumers and businesses alike,” TPG Telecom chief technology officer Giovanni Chiarelli said.

“With its superfast download and upload speeds, this technology could one day provide new ways for crowds to interact and get closer to the action like never before.”

“It’s not just sporting stadiums and crowds to benefit from greater connectivity. Millimetre wave spectrum is an integral part of our 5G network that will boost performance in densely populated areas including entertainment hubs, CBDs and other high-traffic areas,” Chiarelli said.

“Our collaboration with Nokia fast-tracks the newest 5G applications, allowing both consumer and enterprise customers to harness our network’s potential.”

In 2021, TPG and Nokia launched its Australian 5G standalone network in the 700MHz spectrum band.

Vodafone’s 5G network covers more than 96 per cent of the Australian population across the country’s 10 largest cities.

The company rolled out 1,040 5G sites in 2022, taking its total number of 5G sites to 2,055 across Australia.