TPG partners with Nokia for 5G mmWave at Sydney Cricket Ground

By on
TPG partners with Nokia for 5G mmWave at Sydney Cricket Ground

TPG Telecom has partnered with network equipment supplier Nokia to deploy a high-speed 5G network to Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) via Vodafone.

In partnership with Nokia, TPG saw download speeds of close to two gigabits per second to a Google Pixel device over Vodafone's mobile network’s through 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) technology while in a fully packed SCG.

TPG Telecom said that, by using Nokia’s carrier aggregation solution, a download stream of 2Gbps can simultaneously stream more than 400 high-definition videos or download a full 4K movie in less than two minutes.

“5G mmWave opens up a world of digital possibilities for consumers and businesses alike,” TPG Telecom chief technology officer Giovanni Chiarelli said.

“With its superfast download and upload speeds, this technology could one day provide new ways for crowds to interact and get closer to the action like never before.”

“It’s not just sporting stadiums and crowds to benefit from greater connectivity. Millimetre wave spectrum is an integral part of our 5G network that will boost performance in densely populated areas including entertainment hubs, CBDs and other high-traffic areas,” Chiarelli said.

“Our collaboration with Nokia fast-tracks the newest 5G applications, allowing both consumer and enterprise customers to harness our network’s potential.”

In 2021, TPG and Nokia launched its Australian 5G standalone network in the 700MHz spectrum band.

Vodafone’s 5G network covers more than 96 per cent of the Australian population across the country’s 10 largest cities.

The company rolled out 1,040 5G sites in 2022, taking its total number of 5G sites to 2,055 across Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g mmwave mobility nokia telco tpg tpg telecom vodafone

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Avaya files for bankruptcy again

Avaya files for bankruptcy again
Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?