TPG releases Business Satellite Internet for bush-based customers

TPG has launched its ‘Business Satellite Internet’ which will use nbn co's Sky Muster satellite to increase connectivity for TPG’s business customers in remote areas.

The Sky Muster satellite uses 84 spot beams to cover mainland Australia and Tasmania and remote islands such as Christmas, Lord Howe, Norfolk, Cocos and Macquarie Islands.

“The service can be rapidly deployed as no elaborate infrastructure is required to set up the service at the customer location,” the second-largest ASX-listed telecommunications company. said in a statement today

TPG head of product – enterprise, government and wholesale Tom Sykes said “whether you’re operating a renewable energy hub in the middle of the Nullarbor or helping deliver essential telehealth service to remote communities in outback Australia, we have the connectivity solution for you.”

Sykes said the increased connectivity would give mining, energy, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare sectors operating in remote sites increased access to “the internet of things, more efficient safety and monitoring tools, automation, cloud services and critical business applications.”

TPG Telecom’s Business Satellite Internet has a choice of four data packs offering data allowances up to 1,000GB a month.

The telco said customers could choose between three assurance service level options, as well as three bandwidth speed options.

TPG said the Business Satellite Internet can also be deployed as an alternative connectivity option for customers searching for redundancy solutions to complement existing fixed connectivity.

Sky Muster’s capacity to provide remote areas connectivity has been expanding significantly over the last few years. In 2020 nbn co said the satellite reached its 100,000th connection.

However, there is still pressure on the publicly-owned corporation to expand connectivity in remote areas through fixed wireless as well.

The 2021 Regional Telecommunications Review recommended nbn co make “holistic upgrades” to its fixed wireless network, including extending the reach of the network into areas currently mapped for Sky Muster.