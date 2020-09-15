TPG scores network services deal with NAB

TPG Telecom has scored its first major post-merger customer with a new agreement with National Australia Bank (NAB) to provide fixed and mobile network services.

The deal involves the delivery of fixed network services across the bank’s corporate offices, Business Banking Centres and branches, as well as mobile services to NAB’s workforce via Vodafone.

TPG said it would use redundant TPG fibre and NBN services across NAB’s national footprint, while also providing automation capabilities to improve service delivery and fast delivery of network changes.

Vodafone meanwhile will deliver a bespoke Enterprise Managed Mobility Solution to at least 80 percent of NAB’s mobile fleet across the bank’s corporate offices and branches in metro and major regional areas. The telco also partnered with Google to provide Pixel 4a handsets for those who opt for a company-provided device.

NAB executive of enterprise technology Steve Day said, “This is an important step in our insourcing journey which is about increasing control and flexibility back into the company.”

We’re extremely pleased we’ll be able to bring our services together with one company and make the most of TPG Telecoms’ assets including the Vodafone mobile network, TPG fibre and TPG services via the NBN network.”

TPG chief operating officer Craig Levy said, “This agreement demonstrates the benefits of the merger that created TPG Telecom. Connectivity and technology are an integral part of NAB’s operations, and there are huge benefits from having all services and support in one place. We combine decades of expertise across mobile and fixed technology to deliver market leading services and solutions for our enterprise customers.”

“The TPG Telecom team is tremendously proud to partner with NAB and be able to deliver our market-leading services. We believe that the Vodafone mobile network and the TPG fibre network, augmented by the NBN, will deliver NAB’s requirements and provide reliable and cost-effective connectivity.”