TPG Telecom CFO Grant Dempsey to retire

TPG Telecom CFO Grant Dempsey to retire
TPG Telecom has announced that its group chief financial officer Grant Dempsey will leave the company in November to retire from full-time employment.

The telco has appointed former Vodafone New Zealand chief financial officer John Boniciolli as Dempsey’s replacement, effective 13 November 2023.

Dempsey will also remain at TPG in an advisory capacity after the date to assist in the handover into 2024.

“On behalf of the board and our leadership team, I would like to thank Grant for his significant contribution, guidance and commitment to TPG Telecom during a period of transformation and growth,” TPG Telecom chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said.

“We wish him and his family all the very best for his retirement.”

Dempsey was named TPG Telecom’s CFO in February 2022, joining from mining company Alumina Limited.

He also worked at JP Morgan from 2007 to 2017, most recently working as head of investment banking, and at Citi as managing director of investment banking from 2004 to 2007.

Other previous stints include Seven Network, GE, UBS, Bank of Melbourne and Deloitte.

Boniciolli was hired from property marketplace site Domain, where he was CFO since February this year.

He was Vodafone New Zealand’s CFO from 2020 to 2022, and was also the CFO of Telstra from 2017 to 2019.

Before being named CFO, Boniciolli worked in various sales and leadership roles at Telstra spanning from 2000 to 2017.

Prior to Telstra, he also worked at Nortel, Lendlease and EY.

”We are pleased to welcome John to TPG Telecom and believe his time with Vodafone New Zealand and proven expertise and vision will play a crucial role in driving the next stage of our sustainable growth," Berroeta said. 

“John’s appointment reinforces TPG Telecom's commitment to securing top-tier talent to contribute to the Company's continued success in the dynamic and highly competitive Australian telecommunications sector," he added.

