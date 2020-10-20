TPG Telecom, City of Adelaide complete 10-gigabit fibre network

The City of Adelaide’s 10 gigabit fibre network project in Adelaide CBD has been completed, reaching its milestone of 1000 connected buildings.

The project, called Ten Gigabit Adelaide, was started in 2018 alongside TPG Telecom as its “official network provider” to install and operate the network and provide services for businesses.

Adelaide Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor said connecting the 1000th building was a fantastic achievement and was done on time and on budget.

“We are proud to usher Adelaide into a new era of connectivity with 1000 buildings now connected to the Ten Gigabit Adelaide network – delivered with our official network provider TPG Telecom,” Verschoor said.

“The landmark project – the first of its kind in Australia – represents a significant strategic commitment by the City of Adelaide to provide our city businesses with world-class digital infrastructure that will help create jobs and boost our economy.

“The network is a great asset for local business – as hundreds have already discovered – and is a compelling factor to attract business from interstate or from around the globe.”

TPG Telecom general manager for enterprise and government Nick Pachos said the project included the installation of 82 kilometres of cable, 26,000 spliced fibres, 431 new joints and eight high-density 10G core sites.

“Adelaide city businesses can now move into the fast lane, with enormous opportunities for industries such as health, education, video and media production, and IT and software engineering,” Pachos said.

“Adelaide is now one of the fastest connected cities in the world, and we delivered this significant construction project on time and on budget using local contractors. Several hundred organisations have already connected to the network, and we expect demand to accelerate now the network has been completed.”