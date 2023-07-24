TPG Telecom delivers 4G connectivity for Yancoal mine site

TPG Telecom has delivered its first mobile private network (MPN), deploying what it says is a “connectivity boost” for Australian coal mining company Yancoal’s tier one Mt Thorley Warkworth (MTW) mine site in the Hunter Valley.

This will see the increase of on-site mobile network coverage from 60 per cent to approximately 99 per cent across the open cut mine.

According to TPG Telecom, the deployment of the enterprise-grade MPN is driving productivity and efficiency improvements via the real- time management of its fleet of trucks, dozers and dragline.

Its technology partner for the deployment was Nokia, using its hardware and equipment to deploy the MPN over a 12 month period.

A TPG spokesperson explained the deployment uses the 4G LTE network, which operates alongside the telco's public network.

The two companies’ design, technology and project teams collaborated to develop the most effective ways to ensure the MPN would suit Yancoal‘s data and connectivity needs.

“This is a game-changer for Mt Thorley Warkworth. Improved connectivity means we can track and communicate with our vehicles and equipment in real- time, helping us decrease downtime and improve the efficiency of our fleet,” Yancoal ICT general manager, Graham Slattery, said.

“TPG Telecom’s MPN provides us with the critical performance information we need to ensure we are maximising loading, queuing, and delivery times across the entire pit without interruptions.

“The MPN also gives us the connectivity required to roll out collision awareness and fatigue management systems across the fleet, further supporting our continuous commitment to safety,” Slattery added.

TPG Telecom said that the low latency MPN has also meant Yancoal personnel have upgraded to wireless-enabled devices to securely communicate through its corporate network, removing the risks of connection dropouts and blackspots previously experienced.

“Given the scale of the open cut environment, high speed, low latency coverage in and across the pit not only improves our operational performance, but directly increases the immediacy and accuracy of our safety and sustainability reporting,” Slattery continued.

“Instead of relying on pen and paper, our teams now seamlessly connect with our corporate network from anywhere on site.”

TPG Telecom Group executive wholesale for enterprise and government, Jonathan Rutherford, said, "As industries such as mining and manufacturing increasingly embrace mechanisation and automation of their vehicles and equipment, fast, reliable, and secure connectivity provided by mobile private networks will become increasingly critical.”

