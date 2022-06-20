TPG Telecom launches 10 gigabit fibre offering

TPG Telecom has launched a new 10 gigabit fibre internet service for business and enterprise customers.

The telco said the new Fast Fibre service is ten times faster than its existing flagship enterprise-grade fibre offering, and is available to some 137,000 customers across the metropolitan areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra.

TPG said the new offering will be delivered through high-capacity hardware upgrades being deployed at “major metro locations”. The service is available for $2499 per month (excluding GST).

“The launch of our new 10Gbps service will be ideal for any business in need of ultra-high-capacity broadband links. This could include banks and financial institutions that use high-speed data links for real-time fraud detection, educational institutions to support increased use of high-definition video and online learning tools, or media and broadcasting bodies requiring high-speed links for remote production and live streaming,” TPG Telecom head of product - enterprise, government and wholesale Tom Sykes said.

“Demand for broadband is not slowing down and scalable, future-proof connectivity will be critical to any large enterprise network strategy.”

TPG said customers are also able to allocate bandwidth for multiple services such as high-speed internet, private networking or dedicated cloud connectivity. Sykes added that service changes can also be made real-time through TPG’s Frontier Customer Portal, and also comes with 24/7 support.

"TPG Telecom’s 10Gbps Fast Fibre has been developed with the data needs of all businesses in mind. From global enterprise and government organisations to small business, 10Gbps Fast Fibre delivers the capability and speed you need to access data-intensive applications and make the most of cloud-based solutions,” Sykes said.

“With TPG Telecom’s 10Gbps Fast Fibre service, you can extend your high-speed network from the office and into the cloud. This is essential for any business looking to make the most of workforce collaboration and increased productivity through cloud-based apps.”

TPG in 2018 deployed a 10 gigabit fibre network project in Adelaide CBD, also known as the Ten Gigabit Adelaide project with The City of Adelaide. The network was built for businesses and corporate big data users in Adelaide CBD.