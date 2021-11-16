TPG Telecom launches 5G standalone network

By on
TPG Telecom launches 5G standalone network

TPG Telecom has launched its 5G standalone core network as the telco reached 85 percent coverage in Australia’s major cities and regions.

The standalone core network, which runs on TPG’s 700MHz spectrum holdings, connects devices directly to 5G without the need for a 4G connection. TPG claims it would deliver speeds of around 400Mbps.

TPG partnered with Ericsson and Nokia to build the network, with the former providing the packet core solution and the latter providing subscriber data management solutions.

The telco said its 5G coverage now covers 85 percent of the population of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Wollongong and NSW Central Coast.

TPG Telecom chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said the 5G standalone core is a game-changer for the company and its mobile and home internet customers.

“This is truly a pivotal moment for TPG Telecom and sets us up to deliver 5G’s full potential,” Berroeta said.

“The upgraded core network has amplified our 700 MHz spectrum, tripling our 5G coverage and giving us greater reach across suburbs and in densely populated areas.

“This will give us a competitive boost going forward, with our 5G coverage on par or ahead of other mobile networks in many areas.”

TPG said it is now also testing the network on its recently acquired 26GHz spectrum (or mmWave) holdings. The network on the 3.6GHz spectrum has also been deployed.

Berroeta added the milestone was a key achievement for the TPG-Vodafone merger integration process, and that the telco plans to deliver some 160 5G sites within this month.

“The merger has enabled us to build a better and smarter 5G network faster than we otherwise would have, delivering one of the biggest and most tangible benefits for customers,” Berroeta said.

“Since the merger, we have integrated our spectrum, fibre and small cells to create our best ever mobile network.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g inaki berroeta telco tpg telecom

Partner Content

Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard

Most Read Articles

Partners say Microsoft&#8217;s new pricing punishes flexibility

Partners say Microsoft’s new pricing punishes flexibility
NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list
CDC unveils Melbourne expansion plans

CDC unveils Melbourne expansion plans
Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?