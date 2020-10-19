TPG Telecom launches 'felix' mobile brand

TPG Telecom unveiled a new mobile sub-brand named felix, a “digital-only” telco set to launch in the coming weeks.

The company claims the new telco is Australia’s first to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

The new telco is app-based, where customers will have a fully-digital experience through the app after receiving their SIM cards.

TPG chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said felix’s digital-only model is “the way of the future” since COVID-19 has accelerated the trend away from retail and call centres, and that the shift will continue.

“Seamless, sustainable and simple is what customers are telling us they want from their telco plan,” Berroeta said.

“felix is the first step in the merged company’s sustainability focus, and we’re taking this step to reduce the environmental impact from mobile phone use.

“Environmental sustainability is important to us, and it’s important to our customers, shareholders and the community.”

Berroeta said more details on felix will be unveiled closer to launch in the coming weeks.