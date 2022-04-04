TPG Telecom launches private cloud service to Queensland customers

TPG Telecom has launched a private cloud service in Brisbane to provide managed IT services to businesses and local councils across Queensland.

The service will be integrated with the telco’s core fibre network in the area, allowing direct links to customer sites. It is backed by equipment from vendors like Cisco and NetApp, and can also connect to public cloud providers like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

TPG is touting the services as providing access to those usually found in on-premises settings like high bandwidth, low latency on-demand compute and storage from secure data centres without the capital costs.

The launch also coincides with TPG signing the Moreton Bay Regional Council as its first customer for the region.

“Moving to the TPG private cloud facility will allow Moreton Bay Regional Council to retire some ageing hardware and maintenance agreements,” Moreton Bay Regional Council ICT manager Tim Gepp said.

“Our two remaining data centres can be consolidated into one, saving power, cooling and floor space. With dark fibre connectivity and higher specification servers, we are already seeing improved performance.”

TPG said the launch will help provide “a competitive boost” for businesses and local councils in Queensland since many cloud service providers currently operate out of the nation’s more densely populated states of New South Wales and Victoria.

TPG Telecom general manager of commercial, enterprise and government Jeremy Howe said, "This will bring enterprise-grade connectivity, competition and choice to businesses and councils throughout Queensland that traditionally have had to look further south for similar cloud services.”

“It means their data and critical IT applications will be hosted much closer to home which is great for security and service quality.

“Not only do we think we have the best enterprise solutions in the market, but we offer our private cloud service for a flat, monthly fee which removes the headaches of bill shock that are often associated with variable charges in public cloud.”

