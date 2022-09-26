TPG Telecom launches wholesale broadband arm as Vision Network

TPG Telecom has relaunched its wholesale broadband business as a functionally separated arm called Vision Network.

Formerly known as FTTB Wholesale, the new unit was the result of TPG’s proposed functional separation of its operations in 2021. Vision Network comprises network infrastructure acquired from Pipe Networks and TransACT, as well as TPG’s own fibre deployments.

The unit’s infrastructure footprint includes fibre to the building and fibre to the premises networks in metropolitan Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth; a fibre to the node network in Canberra and hybrid fibre coaxial networks in Geelong, Ballarat and Mildura in Victoria.

“Vision Network is our standalone wholesale broadband arm that has been designed to bring superfast and supercompetitive broadband services to the retail market,” TPG Telecom group executive of wholesale, enterprise and government Jonathan Rutherford said.

“With the demand for data growing every year it is vital businesses and consumers can access superfast speeds at great prices. Vision Network’s mix of high-speed broadband technologies and our extensive network reach positions us as a great alternative to NBN services.”

Vision Network has also adopted a pricing model similar to TPG’s recently unveiled G.fast broadband services of a monthly charge for unlimited downloads, instead of consumption-based fees or excess backhaul charges.

Aside from the broadband plans ranging from 25/5Mbps to 100/40Mbps, some customers can also avail of gigabit services in the G.fast network.

“Our wholesale business has been our best kept secret for a while, but now we are ready to launch Vision Network and give customers more choices when it comes to accessing superfast broadband services,” Rutherford said.

“With Vision Network, service providers will receive greater cost certainty at a time when customers are relying more heavily on their home broadband connection for work and play.”