TPG Telecom names new consumer boss

TPG Telecom has appointed telco marketing veteran Kieren Cooney as its new head of consumer.

Cooney, who returned to the telco sector after six years, will assume the role of Group Executive Consumer once and will report to CEO Iñaki Berroeta as he officially takes the job in March.

“Kieren is one of Australia’s leading marketing executives, and I am delighted to welcome him to the company,” Berroeta said.

“He is a transformational change leader, most recently driving customer and sales growth at Foxtel while navigating the sales and marketing functions through the digital disruption. Kieren has extensive corporate experience across the media, digital and telecommunications sectors in Australia and New Zealand, including Vodafone New Zealand earlier in his career.”

Berroeta added Cooney was a key appointment following the TPG-Vodafone merger as the company looks to bring the brands together.

“As a house of some of Australia’s most popular brands, including Vodafone, TPG and iiNet, we have a huge opportunity to bolster our brands and bring them to more Australians,” he said.

“Kieren will lead our strategy to drive growth, innovation and an enhanced customer experience across our brands. We always said that we would be a stronger force in the market as a result of the merger, and I’m excited about Kieren’s leadership of our brand and product teams.”

TPG also announced the departure of Ana Bordeianu, chief customer officer for Vodafone and Lebara, after more than three years with the Vodafone side of the business.

Speaking on Bordeianu’s departure, Berroeta said, “I thank Ana for all her hard work to enhance the customer experience, including launching competitive, innovative products and driving Vodafone’s very low complaints rate. I wish her all the best for the future.”