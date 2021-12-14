TPG Telecom shakes up management team with three execs departing

TPG Telecom has shaken up its senior leadership team after merging some of its business units, resulting in the departure of three executives.

The telco announced its executive functions have been trimmed from 11 to seven, with three newly created roles from the merged units.

Fixed and Mobile Networks and IT & Digital will come together under the management of the new chief technology officer role, with Giovanni Chiarelli joining the company.

New Business Development will be integrated into Consumer, which is helmed by group executive for Consumer Kieren Cooney.

Wholesale will be merged with Enterprise and Government, with Jonathan Rutherford named group executive for enterprise, government and wholesale. FTTB Wholesale meanwhile will continue as a separate entity with its own non-discriminatory governance structure.

As a result of these changes, group chief information officer Rob James, group executive for new business development Craig Levy and group executive for Wholesale Dan Lloyd will leave TPG.

Executive general manager for mobile and fixed networks Barry Kezik and executive general manager for fibre operations and access network deployment Reggie Naik will report to Chiarelli.

“Dan, Craig and Rob have each made significant contributions to the business, especially during the merger formation and integration, and I wish them all well for the future,” TPG chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said.

Berroeta added the simplified structure will position the company for the future.

“We have made excellent progress over the past 18 months including our 5G network build, home wireless expansion and growing momentum in enterprise, and the new structure will support us to reach our full potential,” Berroeta said.

“The past 18 months have been about integration stability and navigating the challenges of the pandemic, and as we head into 2022 with increased optimism that COVID headwinds will become tailwinds, we will be entering a new phase of our value creation.”

Berroeta added that now was “the logical time” to reduce the structure’s complexity to become a more efficient business, with the integration work set to complete.

“The high-calibre, streamlined leadership team will ensure we are in our best position yet to increase our competitiveness and deliver even more for our customers,” he said.

Berroeta also welcomed new CTO Giovanni Chiarelli, who had joined from South African mobile telco company MTN and had also worked at Vodafone Group in the past.

“Giovanni not only brings global network experience but also expertise in consolidating IT and technology systems,” he said.

TPG Telecom’s full management team is as follows: