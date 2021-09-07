TPG Telecom taps Ericsson for 5G network virtualisation

By on
TPG Telecom taps Ericsson for 5G network virtualisation

TPG Telecom has revealed that its core mobile telco network is now on a virtualised platform following a multi-year project with Ericsson.

The new network, called 5G Core, will enable TPG to combine 4G and 5G technologies on one platform, delivering tailored services through network slicing, network exposure, and edge capabilities.

CRN understands the upgrade involves Ericsson’s horizontal NFVI platform, which was later expanded to a cloud-native, container based environment to allow TPG to deploy cloud-native network functions.

5G Core is also cloud-native, which TPG said would improve the network’s speed, latency, and coverage. The telco also said it is the first telco in Australia to have its entire 4G and 5G customer base on a virtualised platform.

“The virtualisation of our core network has enabled us to fast-track our 5G rollout without disrupting 4G services,” TPG Telecom executive general manager for mobile and fixed networks Barry Kezik said.

“By introducing our new 5G Core network, we are ensuring that we can significantly expand our 5G coverage whilst introducing new and innovative 5G industry applications that are tailored to enterprises.”

TPG said the new network would help in its plans to cover 85 percent of the population in ten of Australia’s largest cities and regions with its 5G network by the end of the year, as well as being able to deliver services and applications with more flexibility and scalability.

Ericsson head of ANZ Emilio Romeo said, “This achievement is a testament to the strong and ongoing partnership that we have with TPG Telecom. The virtualisation of its core network will be critical in unleashing the potential of 5G using Ericsson’s market leading 5G Core solutions.”

“I am looking forward to continue building our partnership with TPG Telecom as we support the deployment of a 5G standalone that will truly enable everyday consumers and enterprise to harness the potential of 5G.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g barry kezik emilio romeo ericsson telco tpg telecom

Partner Content

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades
Cevo overhauls David Jones' workforce planning

Cevo overhauls David Jones' workforce planning
MSP could only watch as client hit with ransomware

MSP could only watch as client hit with ransomware
Kablamo uses AWS machine learning to fight bushfires

Kablamo uses AWS machine learning to fight bushfires

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?