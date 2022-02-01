TPG Telecom to deploy Fortinet SD-WAN to construction industry group Master Builders Victoria

TPG Telecom has been tapped by construction industry group Master Builders Victoria (MBV) to deploy SD-WAN technology on its network.

The solution includes Fortinet secure SD-WAN and is backed by TPG’s national fibre infrastructure, aiming to bolster network security, offer end-to-end network visibility and service reliability.

MBV is a construction industry association that services the needs of its members like residential to commercial and engineering businesses, principal contractors to subcontractors, manufacturers and suppliers. It also aims to raise standards within the industry and provide representation to government and industry.

TPG Telecom general manager for customer sales and solutions Chris Russo said the partnership is part of the telco’s plan to position itself as a technology partner for small and medium businesses.

“MBV is an organisation with such a rich history. With a growing member base, they are renowned for their reliability, skill and professionalism as they service the needs of the entire industry,” Russo said.

“Our technology solutions can assist in growing their membership base and empower them in delivering on their strategic goals for 2022 and beyond.”

Russo added TPG worked with MBV on a tailored solution, which includes fast delivery capability driven through the telco’s automation capability investments.

MBV chief executive Rebecca Casson said the organisation was pleased to partner with TPG Telecom to help it service its members faster and more efficiently.

“We are excited by the technology solution put forward from TPG Telecom. As an organisation, we are looking to enhance the experience of our current membership base and use technology to drive membership growth,” Casson said.

“TPG Telecom will provide a single point of contact for both network and security support along with a flexible network that can be scalable as required.

“Ultimately, we were impressed with TPG Telecom’s agility and investment in automation and are confident that they can deliver a rapid and seamless technology solution across our business.”