TPG Telecom unveils new corporate leadership team

TPG Telecom has unveiled its new leadership team after the completion of the merger between Vodafone and TPG earlier this year.

Leading the way as chief executive is Vodafone CEO Iñaki Berroeta, whose appointment was announced in August 2018 along with the merger’s announcement. David Teoh would also assume the role of executive chairman.

Vodafone’s Rob James was appointed chief digital and information officer, while TPG’s current chief information officer Mandie de Ville assumed the role of executive general manager of IT.

Other additions to the team include Stephen Banfield as chief financial officer, Sean Crowley as deputy CFO and Antony Moffatt as company secretary. Dan Lloyd, current director of external Affairs, wholesale & intercarrier, will continue to drive the integration of the wholesale teams, while current TPG group executive enterprise & government Nick Pachos will continue as general manager for enterprise and government.

The new appointments come into effect from 17 August 2020.

Commenting on the new appointments, Berroeta said, “We’re bringing together the combined talent of our fixed and mobile businesses, and by retaining our highly experienced leaders, the team is already working to deliver even better products and services to Australians.”

“Today’s announcement will set our company up for the future as we move forward to deliver on our commitments to customers, shareholders and employees as a full-service telecommunications challenger.”

Banfield had served as TPG’s CFO prior to the merger, holding the role since 2007. Sean Crowley had been the acting CFO before the merger was finalised, now stepping up to deputy CFO.

Antony Moffatt meanwhile replaced Trent Czinner as company secretary following the latter’s resignation.

The whole executive team, reporting to Berroeta, is as follows: