Tquila ANZ acquired by Publicis Sapient

Salesforce consultancy Tquila ANZ has been acquired by Publicis Groupe’s digital transformation company, Publicis Sapient.

Founded in 2014 and based in Sydney, Tquila also has teams in Brisbane, Melbourne and Canberra.

The company specialises in multi-cloud solutions, Vlocity, Salesforce and MuleSoft, providing services to federal government, healthcare and private sector clients.

Publicis Sapient’s local Salesforce capabilities and strengthen its global distributed delivery model will be enhanced with the acquistion the company said.

For Tquila ANZ, the move will mean that its clients can access Publicis Sapient’s full suite of digital business transformation services which includes strategy, customer experience and human-centred design, disruptive technology, agile transformation, engineering, data and AI.

The entire Tquila ANZ team will join Publicis Sapient, with chairman John Cassidy, chief technical officer Amit Chakraborty and founders Ian Carpenter and Damian Noonan taking on senior roles as part of the Publicis Sapient Salesforce practice across ANZ.

In November last year, Tquila ANZ chief exective officer Jo Masters stepped down, has been operating in a consultative capacity through the acquisition process.

"The acquisition by Publicis Sapient is a great outcome for Tquila ANZ employees, customers and partners. It has been a incredible journey and credit goes to the exceptional work and talent of Tquila employees who built a great company over the past 10 years," Masters said.

"Tquila ANZ is a strategic acquisition which continues to build the foundation for our strong growth in the APAC region and further expansion of our Salesforce partnership globally," Publicis Sapient chief executive officer Nigel Vaz said,

“The addition of its talented team and market-leading capabilities in Salesforce will continue to bolster our ability to deliver end-to-end digital business transformation for our clients,” Vaz said.

"This acquisition gives our clients access to Publicis Sapient’s team of 20,000 professionals across 53 offices," Tquila ANZ chairman John Cassidy said.

This expanded capability will enable larger scale implementation projects for our client portfolio, as well as customer-orientated digital business transformation as a new offering,” Cassidy said.

Publicis Sapient and Tquila worked together in 2019 to create a Salesforce-focused joint venture in the United Kingdom with Publicis Sapient eventually acquiring the joint venture in 2020.

In July 2022, Australian agribusiness firm Elders tapped Publicis Sapient for customer experience design and technology strategy services as part of its upgrade to Dynamics 365.

Tquila ANZ was a finalist at the 2020 CRN Impact Awards under the Business Transformation category and it was also a 2018 Fast50 company.