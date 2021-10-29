Tradewinds adds eSentire MDR to cyber portfolio

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has added US-based managed detection and response vendor eSentire to its APAC cybersecurity distribution portfolio.

Tradewinds, known globally as Telarus, will also distribute the vendor’s tech across Europe, expanding on their current partnership in North America.

eSentire delivers managed risk, managed detection and response and incident response services that mitigate business risk and enable security at scale, the company said.

It offers a multi-signal MDR service and incident response retainer, with a four-hour remote threat suppression SLA.

“The calibre of the security training and development we have received from our partner, eSentire, is second to none,” Tradewinds Technology Brokerage ANZ regional vice president Tony Heywood said.

“Telarus and eSentire are committed to high-growth operations as we scale our partnership and expand our mutual security services, to support businesses across Australia and New Zealand with the industry’s top Managed Detection and Response solution.”

In the US, eSentire was recognised by IDC as Leader in the IDC MarketScape for US MDR Services. The company said it currently serves more than 1000 organisations in 70 countries.

“We are committed to providing our partners with innovative, scalable security solutions that protect their customers where they are targeted the most — at the endpoint, email, and identity levels,” eSentire chief channel officer Bob Layton said.

“We secure the world’s most targeted organizations - from financial services providers to legal firms, healthcare networks, and global manufacturers. We are committed to supporting best-of-breed technologies, demonstrated by the recent launch of our award-winning MDR Services with Microsoft Azure Sentinel.

“As part of our eSentire MDR for Microsoft offering, we have fully integrated with the Microsoft 365 Defender and Azure Defender product suites. We are thrilled to expand on our successful relationship with Telarus, as we partner to protect more organisations globally from business disrupting cyber events, with leading technologies and premier security services.”

The agreement follows the first security vendor added to Tradewinds' roster earlier this year Silicon Valley-based Transmosis’ security protection and insurance solution for small to medium businesses called CyberOps.