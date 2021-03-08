Tradewinds adds security vendor Transmosis to roster

By on
Tony Heywood (Tradewinds)

Tradewinds has added the first security vendor to its roster in ANZ through a deal with Silicon Valley-based Transmosis.

The company developed a security protection and insurance solution for small to medium businesses called CyberOPSs which Tradewinds will now offer through its Master Agent model in ANZ.

Billed as an enterprise grade solution for SMBs, CyberOPS is an Artificial Intelligence-powered Extended Detection and Response platform (XDR) with a 24/7 live virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC) using US-based security analysts to monitor and proactively eliminate cyber attacks, according to Transmosis.

Delivered as a subscription service, the product also includes cyber liability insurance, allowing Tradewinds’ partners to provide an outsourced solution to SMB customers.

“We are excited to be offering CyberOPS to Tradewinds Partners and agents,” said Tradewinds ANZ boss Tony Heywood.

“Small businesses in ANZ will enjoy protection never before available to them, the same level of cybersecurity large companies use at a fraction of the price.”

Globally, the cyber insurance component of the offering is underwritten by Chubb Insurance but Transmosis has not reached an agreement with Chub ANZ at time of writing. 

