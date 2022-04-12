Tradewinds celebrates top agents, suppliers

Technology solutions brokerage Tradewinds has named its top performing agents and suppliers in Australia and New Zealand at its recent Partner and Supplier Awards.

South Australia-based TelcoDataCloud took out the Partner of the Year award.

The UC specialist won the top prize due to its aggressive growth and high revenues, Tradewinds ANZ boss Tony Heywood said.

“TelcoDataCloud have come from the back of the pack in 2020 to be our most successful Partner in 2021. It is an amazing achievement, and we truly appreciate their Partnership.”

TelcoDataCloud’s founder and managing director Asa Grund said, “Through our partnership with Tradewinds we have been able to provide access to world-leading Cloud Unified Communications and Contact centre Customer Experience and Cybersecurity platforms for our clients."

“Their team compliments ours with their concise knowledge of supplier capabilities ensuring we can reduce the amount of time our clients need to take; only assessing appropriate solutions.”

UC vendor RingCentral took home the supplier of the year award for the third year in a row. The award is based on a mix of revenue, lead quantity, supplier channel execution and channel hygiene metrics, according to Tradewinds.

“RingCentral continues to outperform and, on balance came out the winner, Heywood said. “The RingCentral ChannelHarmony program continues to deliver benefits to partners across all metrics.”

RingCentral’s regional channel chief Ben Swanson said, "We're thrilled to accept this award. Tradewinds was a foundational partner for RingCentral in Australia when we both launched here in 2018 and we've gone from strength to strength since then. It's great to see the Technology Solutions Brokerage model that Tradewinds introduced to Australia replicating the success of their parent company Telarus in the US and other parts of the world."

Tradewinds has expanded its portfolio beyond its traditional strength in unified communication wit vendors like Zoom, RingCentral and GoTo. The master agent has added new vendors including security protection and insurance provider Transmosis in March 2021 and cloud platform company Lumen Technologies in February this year.