Tradewinds signs contact centre solutions vendor Serenova

Cloud contact centre vendor Serenova has partnered with master agent Tradewinds Brokerage in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal is an extension of Serenova’s existing relationship with Tradewinds’ parent company Telarus.

As part of the deal, Tradewinds also gets the software solutions of recent Serenova acquisition Lifesize. Tech Data and Aria Technologies remain as Lifesize’s distributors for its hardware products.

Serenova and Lifesize merged in March 2020, combining technologies in cloud contact center and video collaboration solutions.

Tradewinds ANZ regional vice president Tony Heywood said Serenova and Lifesize are “ideal additions” to the company’s contact centre and UCaaS portfolios.

“Expanding our breadth of offerings in those categories with market-leading communication solutions will further allow our agent partners to be purveyors of choice.”

Serenova and Lifesize vice president of Asia Pacific sales Rob Malkin said, “Tradewinds and the greater Telarus brand are known the world over for their expertise in implementing cloud and managed services.”

“Their vibrant and effective agent community will be highly beneficial allies for us to partner with as we continue to deliver an exceptional solution and service experience to customers across Australia and New Zealand,” Malkin added.