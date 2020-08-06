Tradewinds signs staff productivity software Prodoscore

Master agent Tradewinds Brokerage has signed a partnership with cloud-based productivity monitoring software vendor Prodoscore.

The deal will help advance the presence of Prodoscore’s SaaS solutions in the ANZ market, giving Telarus partners access to new sales opportunities, particularly across a remotely distributed workforce, where keeping staff productive and motivated may be a challenge.



The partnership comes off the back of Tradewinds’ US parent, Telarus, signing Prodoscore in July.

Tradewinds regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand Tony Heywood said the deal would provide local partners with the ability to help their customers measure productivity from multiple data sources within a business.

“While having a technology conversation is great, being able to work with the Prodoscore team to assess productivity within the client business is a completely elevated conversation; giving meaningful insight to how a business measures its performance against key metrics,” Heywood said.

“This offering will assist our partners in providing true value to their customers. As an example:

when contact centre agents are now working from home, what measures can be put in place to assess productivity, benchmark it and manage the business accordingly? Prodoscore can provide insightful data, pulled from multiple platforms and assembled in meaningful formats for analysis.”

Prodoscore chief channel officer Tom Moran said it was an honour to partner with Tradewinds to deliver its productivity solution to ANZ partners.

“Given the rapid shift with corporate workforce strategies, Prodoscore is helping to address the digital transformation requirements for companies on a global scale. There is a demand for the right human capital tools and the right information at the right time!” he said.