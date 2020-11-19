Tradewinds signs with AWS, Azure cost-optimisation platform CloudAdmin

Tradewinds signs with AWS, Azure cost-optimisation platform CloudAdmin

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has announced a partnership with cloud cost optimisation platform CloudAdmin. 

CloudAdmin, which announced a strategic partnership with Tradewinds parent company Telarus Group in October, is designed to provide cost-control visibility, real-time spending and budgetary automation for cloud and multi-cloud environments.

The platform, which works with Azure and AWS, has the ability to manage the complexity of reserved instances, provides visibility into cold resources to optimize savings, offers visualisation of data spend to understand where costs are in real-time, alerts for savings which exceed user-defined thresholds, and weekly reports.  

Tony Heywood, regional vice president for Tradewinds said the team was excited about the strategic partnership. 

“CloudAdmin puts the customer in the driver’s seat when it comes to controlling their cloud strategy, and CloudAdmin will add further value by allowing our partners to be the trusted advisor to the customers’ cloud environments, allowing them to optimise their cloud computing cost,” he said.

CloudAdmin chief executive Pawel Gieniec said he was pleased to provide cloud cost optimisation solutions to the Tradewinds partner network. 

“CloudAdmin and Tradewinds have partnered to deliver a cutting edge, best-in-class, cost optimisation platform to a wide range of customers through Telarus Group’s worldwide network of technology partners,” Gieniec said. 

“Worldwide data centre market capacity will double in the next seven years, making efficient cost management far more complex. CloudAdmin is an essential tool that helps manage this complexity and simplify both infrastructure cost reduction initiatives.  We are pleased to see more and more organisations take advantage of CloudAdmin’s technology to beat complexity and cost challenges.”

