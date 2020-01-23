Tradewinds teams with Network Solutions Group

Tradewinds has added another vendor to its roster.

And the winner is … the envelope, please … enterprise service provider and network integration specialists, Network Solutions Group!

NetSG, as the company likes to be known, is an Australian-owned concern that has built a resilient, high performance IP network spanning Australia and New Zealand and backed it with 24x7x365 local technical support.

The company provides last-mile connectivity with more than 15 domestic and international carriers and serves businesses and data centres alike.

Tradewinds’ work with NetSG will start with a range of IP offerings, including SD-WAN, IP WAN, Ethernet services, IP transit, business internet, data centre and cloud connectivity, plus SIP voice serices.

Partners that choose to work with Tradewinds and NetSG will be able to either white label the carrier’s services, or by introducing NetSG to their customers under a “sell with” model.

Partners will benefit from evergreen, fixed commissions, for the life of the customer as opposed to only initial contract terms, as well as access to presales and design resources to ensure success in the market.

In a prepared statement, NetSG director of sales and marketing Laura Veness said “We are excited by the partnership and the innovative model that this brings to the ANZ channel. Partners no longer need to be concerned about the major telcos competing with them as an MSP or selling directly into their customer base. NetSG is a channel focused business. Our partners are our lifeblood and only path to market.”

Tradewinds regional VP Tony Heywood said “This partnership makes total sense for our partners. Reducing commissions, exclusivity requirements from other telcos, as well as limited fibre coverage all contribute to this partnership ringing true for our partners. If an end user has a preference for a particular carrier, or if a carrier doesn’t have fibre in the building, NetSG is able to accommodate.”