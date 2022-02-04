Tradewinds Technology Brokerage adds Lumen Technologies to vendor roster

By on
Tradewinds Technology Brokerage adds Lumen Technologies to vendor roster
Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage).

Master agent Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has signed a deal with cloud platform company Lumen Technologies to offer the vendor’s solutions through its channel model.

An agreement through Agent Alliance expanded upon an existing relationship and helps address the growing demand for technology services in the market.

The Agent Alliance is a consortium of technology businesses that represent varied industry sectors including communications, IT, cloud, storage, virtualisation, mobility and converged IP services.

It offers a unified point of contact for providers, with the scale to achieve benefits that are out of the reach of a single carrier, according to the organisation’s website.

It also operates as a forum for education, collaboration and information-sharing to help members.

“The Agent Alliance is dedicated to fostering the best business outcomes and business practices nationwide for the channel ecosystem,” Tradewinds ANZ boss Tony Heywood said.

“We are thrilled about this expansion and welcome Lumen Technologies to our portfolio. We know our partners will enjoy being able to offer their advanced application delivery architecture to their customers.”

Lumen ANZ head of sales Olaf Lambooy said conducting business via digital interactions and delivering compelling end-user experiences were critical focus areas for many organisations.

“Partners can leverage our solutions and expertise to help accelerate growth, increase efficiencies, and exceed customer expectations.

“Our channel partner program is about making connections – not just to our global network and technology solutions, but also to a network of support, resources, and training that can help companies drive business growth.”

Agents transacting through Tradewinds will join the Lumen Channel Partnership Program member and get access to the company’s full portfolio which includes network, infrastructure and applications offerings.

The deal with Lumen is the first for Tradewinds this year which added US-based managed detection and response vendor eSentire to its APAC cybersecurity distribution portfolio in October last year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
agent alliance cloud distribution lumen technologies telco tradewinds

Partner Content

How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Telstra Purple acquires Alliance Automation, Aqura Technologies

Telstra Purple acquires Alliance Automation, Aqura Technologies
Fortinet cheers top Australian partners

Fortinet cheers top Australian partners
Fujitsu acquires Microsoft partner Oobe

Fujitsu acquires Microsoft partner Oobe
Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years

Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?