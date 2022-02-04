Tradewinds Technology Brokerage adds Lumen Technologies to vendor roster

Master agent Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has signed a deal with cloud platform company Lumen Technologies to offer the vendor’s solutions through its channel model.

An agreement through Agent Alliance expanded upon an existing relationship and helps address the growing demand for technology services in the market.

The Agent Alliance is a consortium of technology businesses that represent varied industry sectors including communications, IT, cloud, storage, virtualisation, mobility and converged IP services.

It offers a unified point of contact for providers, with the scale to achieve benefits that are out of the reach of a single carrier, according to the organisation’s website.

It also operates as a forum for education, collaboration and information-sharing to help members.

“The Agent Alliance is dedicated to fostering the best business outcomes and business practices nationwide for the channel ecosystem,” Tradewinds ANZ boss Tony Heywood said.

“We are thrilled about this expansion and welcome Lumen Technologies to our portfolio. We know our partners will enjoy being able to offer their advanced application delivery architecture to their customers.”

Lumen ANZ head of sales Olaf Lambooy said conducting business via digital interactions and delivering compelling end-user experiences were critical focus areas for many organisations.

“Partners can leverage our solutions and expertise to help accelerate growth, increase efficiencies, and exceed customer expectations.

“Our channel partner program is about making connections – not just to our global network and technology solutions, but also to a network of support, resources, and training that can help companies drive business growth.”

Agents transacting through Tradewinds will join the Lumen Channel Partnership Program member and get access to the company’s full portfolio which includes network, infrastructure and applications offerings.

The deal with Lumen is the first for Tradewinds this year which added US-based managed detection and response vendor eSentire to its APAC cybersecurity distribution portfolio in October last year.