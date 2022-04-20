Tradewinds Technology Brokerage adds Nord Security to Australian vendor roster

By on
Tradewinds Technology Brokerage adds Nord Security to Australian vendor roster
Tony Heywood (Tradewinds)

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has signed a deal with VPN and network security company Nord Security to become its master agent in Australia.

The deal gives the Sydney-based master agent access to the UK company’s NordLayer, NordPass, and NordLocker products. It is an extension of a global deal with Tradewinds' parent Telarus.

NordLayer is a network security product designed to transition organisations to secure access service edge (SASE), NordPass is an ISO-certified business password manager and NordLocker is an encryption tool for cloud-based workloads.

This is the second deal of its kind this year for the master agent, In February,  the company struck a local deal with cloud platform company Lumen Technologies in an extension of an international agreement with parent The Agent Alliance.

Nord Security’s head of sales David Nuti said the company was “thrilled” to extend its Telarus partnership into Australia and offer its products through the local partner community.

“Nord Security has repeatedly demonstrated that our cybersecurity offerings are top of the line, and the Tradewinds community and their clients will see enormous benefits. Tradewinds is an integral partner in the ANZ market today and will be key to expanding Nord Security’s presence in the region,” he said in a statement.

Tradewinds said the subscription-based sales model and the UCaaS delivery mechanism granted more “freedom and efficiency in a category that has long been dominated by year-long sales cycles”.

“It’s an exciting day to have Nord Security extend the Telarus partnership into the Australian market,” Tradewinds’ local boss Tony Heywood said.

“Nord’s state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions have proven their potential over in the US, and we’re thrilled to repeat the success story for our partners here in Australia. Cybersecurity is a tremendously hot topic among our partners, and Nord’s next-gen solutions tick all the boxes.”

Earlier this month the technology solutions brokerage named its top performing agents and suppliers in Australia and New Zealand at its Partner and Supplier Awards.

South Australia-based TelcoDataCloud took out the Partner of the Year award, with RingCentral named supplier of the year for the third year in a row.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
david nuti nord security nordlayer nordlocker nordpass security tony heywood tradewinds

Partner Content

Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Facebook to take almost half of all sales from Metaverse creators

Facebook to take almost half of all sales from Metaverse creators
Citadel Group's Kapish scores with CSIRO

Citadel Group's Kapish scores with CSIRO
Accenture names new local cloud transformation boss

Accenture names new local cloud transformation boss
Uniti Group to be acquired for $3.7b

Uniti Group to be acquired for $3.7b

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?