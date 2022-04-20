Tradewinds Technology Brokerage adds Nord Security to Australian vendor roster

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has signed a deal with VPN and network security company Nord Security to become its master agent in Australia.

The deal gives the Sydney-based master agent access to the UK company’s NordLayer, NordPass, and NordLocker products. It is an extension of a global deal with Tradewinds' parent Telarus.

NordLayer is a network security product designed to transition organisations to secure access service edge (SASE), NordPass is an ISO-certified business password manager and NordLocker is an encryption tool for cloud-based workloads.

This is the second deal of its kind this year for the master agent, In February, the company struck a local deal with cloud platform company Lumen Technologies in an extension of an international agreement with parent The Agent Alliance.

Nord Security’s head of sales David Nuti said the company was “thrilled” to extend its Telarus partnership into Australia and offer its products through the local partner community.

“Nord Security has repeatedly demonstrated that our cybersecurity offerings are top of the line, and the Tradewinds community and their clients will see enormous benefits. Tradewinds is an integral partner in the ANZ market today and will be key to expanding Nord Security’s presence in the region,” he said in a statement.

Tradewinds said the subscription-based sales model and the UCaaS delivery mechanism granted more “freedom and efficiency in a category that has long been dominated by year-long sales cycles”.

“It’s an exciting day to have Nord Security extend the Telarus partnership into the Australian market,” Tradewinds’ local boss Tony Heywood said.

“Nord’s state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions have proven their potential over in the US, and we’re thrilled to repeat the success story for our partners here in Australia. Cybersecurity is a tremendously hot topic among our partners, and Nord’s next-gen solutions tick all the boxes.”

Earlier this month the technology solutions brokerage named its top performing agents and suppliers in Australia and New Zealand at its Partner and Supplier Awards.

South Australia-based TelcoDataCloud took out the Partner of the Year award, with RingCentral named supplier of the year for the third year in a row.