Tradewinds Technology Brokerage signs master agent deal with Data Canopy

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage)

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has signed a master agent deal with data centre colocation and cloud infrastructure company Data Canopy.

The US-based firm has data centres in multiple US states and China but also uses Megaport, AWS and Equinix outside these countries for its colocation product Canopy Connect.

This partnership will enable Tradewinds local agents to deliver Data Canopy’s hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and leverage data centre facilities at Tier III locations.

The companies website states that it is able to build out colocation services in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Auckland and Wellington in ANZ.

Data Canopy's global locations

“We are building out our cloud practice which gives the agent the ability to represent a bigger part of the IT stack,” Tradewinds' local boss Tony Heywood told CRN.

He added that the brokerage, a subsidiary of Telarus, was expanding from its traditional unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and application offerings to include security and cloud.

“As Tradewinds builds out its Cloud Practice in the APAC region, we have the ability to work with our existing Telarus suppliers from North America,” he said in a separate statement.

“Data Canopy delivers exceptional cloud and colocation hosted services, enabling our Partners to address more of their customers’ needs, delivering more robust infrastructure solutions to their clients.”

In the same statement, Data Canopy’s head of sales Charinna Kushnir said, “As we continue to grow in the APAC market, Data Canopy shares Tradewinds' commitment to accelerating growth, increasing efficiencies, and exceeding customer expectations.

“We look forward to partnering with Tradewinds and forging new and strong relationships within the Tradewinds APAC community to deliver the most reliable, robust cloud and hosted solutions to their end-users.”

The deal follows another earlier this month with cloud platform company Lumen Technologies through Agent Alliance, a consortium of technology businesses that represent varied industry sectors including communications, IT, cloud, storage, virtualisation, mobility and converged IP services.

In March last year, the broker added the first security vendor to its roster in ANZ through a deal with Silicon Valley-based Transmosis.

